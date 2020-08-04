Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lockdown: 'It's just a Welsh guy running and shouting'

A former top Welsh athlete has become a social media hit with a series of quirky music reviews.

Jimmy Watkins reached the 800m final in the World Indoor Athletics Championships in 2006 and set a Welsh indoor record.

He then left the sport to join a band - after that broke up, he re-discovered running and added his own twist.

His videos show him shouting reviews of recommended albums as he pounds the streets of his native Llanelli.

They have had thousands of views on Twitter and refreshed his enjoyment of running, which had gone a bit stale.

"It became a lot more serious - it had to and I just fell out of love with it," Mr Watkins said.

"I spent a lot of time on my own, travelling and racing.

"I was 25, I had this passion for music and I could play guitar quite well. I just wanted to be in a band. I wanted to do something which had nothing to do with athletics."

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption From touring the world as an athlete, Mr Watkins then did so as a guitarist

He left the world of competitive athletics and joined band Future of the Left - spending four years touring the USA, Australia and Europe, winning the Welsh Music Prize along the way.

But then he decided that also had to come to an end, which is when he hit a low point.

"It put me in a strange place," he added. "I didn't really know what to do with my life. I was over five stone heavier than I am now and I was drinking a lot - I just didn't know what I wanted to do.

"We had a little boy that year - the things that should give you purpose, but I just felt I'd let myself down. I felt directionless."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jimmy Watkins has rediscovered his passion for running, away from the competitive arena

Lockdown has inspired him to start running again - and he has clocked up almost 1,242 miles (2,000 km) since January.

But he decided to add an extra dimension, by asking people to recommend albums or singles for him to review as he runs, with his social media posts attracting worldwide attention.

"The reaction has been amazing - it blows me away because every time before I put a video online, I think 'it doesn't make sense - you can't hear the music - it's just a Welsh guy running and shouting, but the messages I'm getting from people all around the world....I had a message from a fan in Arizona saying he'd been on his first run ever after seeing a video," he added.

"I can't stop now - even on days if I feel tired - because it's inspiring so many people."

Mr Watkins has now set up his own running club, Running Punks, with a friend and they are starting a new branch in Cardiff, with plans to train runners.