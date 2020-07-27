Image copyright Steven McKay/Geograph Image caption Penarth esplanade needs to remain "family friendly", the council says

Alcohol could be banned in some public places in the Vale of Glamorgan to combat a recent increase in people drinking there.

Penarth esplanade and Ogmore beach are two of the areas included in the council's plans following recent gatherings at some sites.

In June, a large party on the beach led to fights and violent disorder.

Following public consultation new rules could cover other sites too and could come into force in October.

Cosmeston Country Park and Penarth pier, Cwm Col-Huw in Llantwit Major, Porthkery Park in Barry and Rhoose Point could all be affected, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The ban could come into force in October via a Public Spaces Protection Order, enabling police to ask people to stop drinking in those area with the power to fine anyone who refused to comply.

Some areas in the Vale, such as Barry Island, are already covered by an alcohol ban.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mass brawl erupts at Ogmore-by-Sea

Mile Punter, the council's director of environment and housing, said: "As the council does not tolerate anti-social behaviour on its resorts and public spaces, it will be necessary to add [the new areas], where there have been incidents over the summer, and where council officers and the police had limited ability to manage anti-social behaviour as a result of alcohol consumption.

"This will enable the council and the police to provide a proportionate and robust response to addressing areas of alcohol-related anti-social behaviour, across all areas of the Vale of Glamorgan."

Council leader Neil Moore and managing director Rob Thomas wrote to pubs and restaurants on Penarth esplanade last week, urging caution over the sale of alcohol.

Mr Moore said: "Large gatherings, sometimes without proper social distancing, and anti-social behaviour are not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

"They threaten to damage the reputation of the Penarth Esplanade area and make it less appealing to visitors."