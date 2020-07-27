Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Raymond Burrell was jailed for life in 2016 for the attack

A man who attacked his neighbour in a row over a barking dog has been convicted of murdering him.

Raymond Burrell, 43, is already serving a life sentence for grievous bodily harm after battering Matthew Sheehan, 36, in Adamsdown, Cardiff, in 2015.

He was charged with murder after Mr Sheehan died of his injuries in 2017.

The court heard Burrell had inflicted a "severe and merciless" beating on Mr Sheehan, who was disabled.

Mr Sheehan spent two years in intensive care after Burrell's attack before he died.

During the course of the trial at Newport Crown Court, jurors heard how Mr Sheehan had complained several times to Burrell about being kept awake at night by his dog making loud noises.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Matthew Sheehan died in 2017 at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff

They also heard Mr Sheehan had told others about this issue.

One friend said following Mr Sheehan's complaints, Burrell had warned him, "if you talk to me or my dog again like that, I'll go back to jail for you".

On 1 September 2015, Burrell went to Matthew Sheehan's flat in Adamsdown at 07:00 after a night of drinking and partying at a local carnival.

He attacked 36-year-old Mr Sheehan, who had cerebellar ataxia and required a stick to walk, by inflicting blows to his head and upper body.

One eyewitness described hearing Mr Sheehan shouting for help during the attack. They also said they heard thuds.

After the attack, another witness said Burrell left Mr Sheehan before returning minutes later and they described hearing thumping and swearing again.

But this time, they said, they did not hear Mr Sheehan's cries for help, only his groans.

The court heard when the police arrived, Burrell was spotted walking past Mr Sheehan's flat by a witness to the attack.

Officers proceeded to walk after Burrell who they said then started to run. It took four officers and the use of CS gas to get him into the police van.

Burrell told the court he had acted in self-defence after Mr Sheehan had tried to attack him.

In court, one police officer said Burrell defecated in the back of the police van and started to smear it on to the bottom of his trainers.

He added that Burrell shouted: "This is how you get rid of evidence".

The officer also noted other remarks made by Burrell including: "You're never going to get a witness on ID parade. Nobody would be that brave."

And: "You don't know who you're dealing with".

In his defence, Burrell said the officer was mistaken.

'Catastrophic' injuries

Expert evidence presented by a pathologist found that Mr Sheehan had suffered "multiple blunt force injuries in a sustained pattern", adding the forces involved were "considerable".

He suffered multiple facial fractures and bruising over his upper body.

The court heard the attack caused Mr Sheehan to suffer "catastrophic and life-changing injuries" which led to his death.

He died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff in November 2017.

Burrell will be sentenced for murder on Thursday.