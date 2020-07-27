Image caption Chris Needs hosted a nightly show on BBC Radio Wales

Radio broadcaster Chris Needs has died at the age of 68.

Mr Needs, who joined BBC Radio Wales in 1996 and hosted his nightly show for 18 years, died on Sunday from a heart condition.

The presenter from Cwmafan, Neath Port Talbot, was also a classical pianist and actor, and was awarded an MBE in 2005.

Paying tribute to Mr Needs, BBC Radio Wales editor Colin Paterson said he was a "giant of Welsh radio".

Mr Paterson said: "Chris was an amazing character - a one off and an all-round entertainer. A giant of Welsh radio, he spent years with the commercial sector before moving to the BBC, where he broadcast in both Welsh and English, on television and radio.

"His contribution to Radio Wales can't be underestimated, not least in recent months when he has provided comfort and companionship to our listeners."

Mr Needs started his radio career with Touch AM, before moving to the BBC, where he started hosting The Friendly Garden Programme in 2002.

Mr Paterson added: "For almost 20 years, the Friendly Garden has brought people together from across Wales and the world, from every walk of life.

"The ability to bring people together was one of his many strengths and I know the Garden team, along with all of us at Radio Wales will miss him. But our thoughts today are with Chris's husband Gabe, his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time."

TV producer and newspaper columnist Carolyn Hitt and comedians Mike Bubbins and Mike Doyle have paid tribute to him on Twitter.