Armed police searching for a group of men with weapons accidentally stormed the wrong house.

Officers with guns first raided a property on Blaenclydach Street, Cardiff and were later seen around the corner at a house in Blaenclydach Place.

South Wales Police apologised and admitted officers "attended the wrong address" at about midday on Sunday.

The force said it would arrange for a door to be repaired.

Charlie Gough, who lives at the house that was raided wrongly, was on his way home at the time and when officers "burst in and smashed the door".

There were "four or five" police cars outside the property, the 23-year-old said.

"They were all stood outside outside ready to raid the house," he added. "If I had been inside it would have been terrifying."

"If they were just going to knock on a door and got the wrong house, it'd be no big thing," said Mr Gough, who works on BBC1's Casualty.

"But when they've got machine guns you would think they would double check."

Image copyright Charlie Gough Image caption South Wales Police admitted they went to the wrong house

A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "Following reports of a disturbance in Cornwall Street yesterday involving a group of men armed with weapons, firearms officers were making arrest enquiries in the Grangetown area of Cardiff.

"While looking for one of the suspects, officers unfortunately attended the wrong address.

"Officers apologised to those living in the house and have made arrangements for the door to be repaired."

Image copyright Charlie Gough Image caption Soon after they were seen about 120 metres away at a property around the corner

The force said three men in their 30s and a 16-year-old boy were arrested.

A 23-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening injury during the Cornwall Street disturbance.