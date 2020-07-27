Image caption Almost everyone is expected to follow rules on wearing masks on public transport, Transport for Wales' boss said

Near complete compliance with the rule to wear a facemask on public transport is expected from Monday, the boss of Transport for Wales has said.

Chief executive James Price told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast he expected about 97% of people to follow the latest guidance on wearing masks on buses, trains and in taxis in Wales.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask on public transport from Monday.

Those who refuse to wear a mask may be refused permission to board.

They also risk being given a fixed penalty by British Transport Police.

Mr Price said people will realise "very quickly" what they need to do.

"If you look at what has happened in Scotland and in England, we have seen about 97% compliance with the rules a couple of days after they came into force and that is what we expect here," Mr Price said.

"We reckon that nearly everyone, when they recognise the law, will comply.

"We have seen really high levels of compliance though the covid pandemic."

He said Transport for Wales (TfW) would be making the rules clear to passengers.

"We will be encouraging people, reminding people and working closely with the British Transport Police for those few people we suspect simply refuse to comply," Mr Price said.

Image caption James Price said TfW would be "encouraging" people to wear masks

"For those people, they may be refused boarding and may be issued with a fixed penalty fare.

"It is not the role of staff on trains and buses to issue fines - they will encourage, help, remind and we believe people will want to comply."

There will also be a "higher visibility" of signs urging people to wear masks, he said.

"People will realise very quickly that is what they need to do," Mr Price said.

"Equally we need to recognise that not everyone can wear a mask, there are people who maybe have hidden disabilities, who won't be able to wear a mask.

"We want to remind people not to jump to conclusions and to treat everyone and each other with respect."

He said the TfW website would carry a video showing how to make a mask.