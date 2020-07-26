Image copyright @MumblesRescue / Twitter Image caption The coastguard was called to the scene

A man has died after falling from cliffs on Gower.

South Wales Police confirmed the "sudden death" of a man in Rhossili on Sunday morning.

It said there were no suspicious circumstances and his next of kin had been told.

The RNLI said Horton and Port Eynon RNLI Lifeboat was called to Mewslade Bay just after 10:00 BST and the man was pronounced dead after being winched from the sea by helicopter.

The lifeboat remained in the area in case someone else had been with the man and was in difficulty, but no-one was found.

Image copyright @MumblesRescue / Twitter Image caption Wales Air Ambulance also attended

The coastguard said Rhossili and Mumbles lifeguard crews also attended and the man had been flown to Morriston Hospital, Swansea.