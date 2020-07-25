Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Until now only doctors, nurses and care providers have had to wear medical masks in hospital

Patients, visitors and staff at NHS sites across north Wales are being asked to wear face masks after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

In recent weeks the number of positive cases in Wrexham has increased.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board urged people not to visit Wrexham Maelor Hospital A&E unless "necessary".

The board said it was now "actively encouraging" staff, patients and members of the public coming in to all NHS sites to wear face masks.

This applies to people coming into "public spaces" for appointments, surgery and emergency treatment at Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, Ysbyty Gwynedd and Wrexham Maelor.

It also includes other premises managed by the health board, including community hospitals and GP surgeries.

From Monday 27 July three-layer face coverings will be mandatory on all public transport in Wales - buses, trains, and taxis.

Welsh Government guidance currently says that while doctors and nurses and care providers should wear medical masks while treating patients, patients attending outpatients appointments and visitors do not need to wear face coverings.

But Gill Harris, executive director of nursing and midwifery, said all staff, patients and visitors would be "actively encouraged to wear masks" in north Wales.

To date, 375 people in the health board area, which covers the whole of north Wales, have died with coronavirus, the highest number of any area in Wales.

Wrexham has the second highest number of cases per 100,000 of the population in Wales, behind Merthyr Tydfil.

The masks should be made of cotton, and even an old pair of socks can be used to cover your face

Ms Harris said while the number of confirmed cases across north Wales was currently low, Wrexham had seen an increase.

It comes after 237 cases were linked to Rowan Foods factory in the town."Covid-19 is highly infectious and it can be challenging to prevent the spread of the virus and although we have taken a range of actions, we appeal to the public for their support as we all have a role to play in preventing the spread of infection," she said.

"We ask that our communities continue to maintain good hand hygiene and observe social distancing guidance."

Ms Harris said there would be more details on face masks use within north Wales in the coming days.

What is the Welsh Government's advice on wearing face masks?

Wearing face coverings is compulsory on public transport across the UK - but other rules are different

In England anyone shopping, using public transport, or popping out for a take-away meal must wear face masks or risk a £100 fine.

But in Wales, this is not the case, and face masks are only "advised" in crowded places where social distancing is not possible.

At the outset of the pandemic, Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton said there was only a "marginal public health case" for wearing face masks.

But both he and the Welsh Government always said they would keep the measure under review - and if the evidence changed, so would change the advice.

It brings Wales into line with Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, who all demand passengers wear face masks.

First Minister Mark Drakeford is taking Wales on its own path over face mask use

But the first minister has remained firm on face coverings for shopping or other activities - it is not happening in Wales.

"The advice of the Welsh Government is that if places are crowded then face coverings are advisory. Where places are not crowded, it is a matter for the individual citizen to make that decision," he said.