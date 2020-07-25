Image caption Traffic enforcement officers will be out in force over the weekend

About 60 vehicles have been turned away from close to the base of Snowdon before 08:00 BST, according to police.

Motorists had been warned cars could be towed away if they park illegally in Snowdonia National Park.

It followed chaotic scenes in the area last weekend when 180 penalty fines were issued.

North Wales Police said some drivers thought they had been "bluffing" with the threat and a recovery vehicle was on site at Pen-y-Pass.

Pen-y-Pass car park is only to be used as a drop-off site for buses and taxis at weekends in a bid to reduce car numbers.

"Around 60 vehicles have already been turned away this morning, with some even parking right by the signage," said North Wales Police.

"The drivers told us they thought we were just 'bluffing' when we said cars would be towed away if obstructing the road... a recovery vehicle is already parked up at Pen-y-Pass."

Traffic and parking in other parts of Snowdonia National Park is also being monitored and visitors have been urged to make use of car-parks at Nant Peris, Llanberis and Pen-y-Gwryd as well as local park and ride services, which have been increased.

"This will help to control the traffic on these narrow mountain routes and avoid dangerous situations which we saw last weekend," police added.

"We all want you to be able to enjoy the stunning mountain ranges safely but motorists must park responsibly, safely and legally."