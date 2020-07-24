Image caption The party is gearing up for the 2021 Senedd election

Plaid Cymru is the latest party to confirm its autumn conference will be held digitally because of coronavirus.

The original conference dates of 2 and 3 October will be kept, with online activity in the week running up to it.

A spokesperson said Plaid Cymru was "innovating" and "adapting to the challenges still presented by Covid-19".

The party said it was looking ahead to the 2021 Senedd election, claiming it was "ready for government".

The Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have also called off their autumn conferences in favour of online events.

Plaid Cymru had called off its spring conference, due to take place in Llangollen in March the weekend before the lockdown was announced.