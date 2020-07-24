Image caption The company employs about 490 people

Three more workers at a food processing plant have tested positive for coronavirus.

There have now been a total of eight confirmed cases at Zorba Delicacies but it has not been declared an outbreak.

Public Health Wales (PHW) has been investigating the cases at the factory and arranged "widespread, rapid testing of the workforce" as a precautionary measure.

The company in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, employs about 490 people.

PHW consultant in communicable disease control Dr Rhianwen Stiff said: "As a precaution, tests were arranged for the employees, 476 people have been tested and among them a total of three additional individuals were found to have a positive test result for Covid-19.

"Contact tracing of these three individuals has already begun."

She added that the cause had not yet been established and no outbreak has been declared.

"As we move into the recovery phase of the coronavirus pandemic, we expect to see clusters in settings such as workplaces," she said.