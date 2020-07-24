Image copyright SWP Image caption Missing Jordan Moray's flat was found empty with a games machine left on

The mother of a man who vanished in "mysterious circumstances" a year ago has pleaded for him to return.

Jordan Moray, of Aberdare, who would now be 33, has not been seen since 24 July 2019.

The alarm was raised after relatives visited his unlocked flat in Cwmbach where a gaming machine had been left on and a phone left charging.

His mother Debbie said: "I live in hope each day that you [Jordan] will decide to come home to us."

The police search for the outdoors-enthusiast has involved specialist search teams and covered surrounding mountains and waterways across the Brecon Beacons.

'You are missed'

"The days can be painful and lonely, but know this Jordan, we continue to search the areas where we would expect you to be on a daily basis," said Mrs Moray.

"As a family we are going through so much heartache right now. But Jordan, no matter what has happened or what you may have been going through, your family are here to help.

"We would never be mad at you. We love you deeply son and this appeal is for you to hopefully realise how much you are missed and wanted back in our lives."

Detectives had hoped a mystery man who wrote a letter to police could provide a breakthrough.

The letter containing information officers believed could have been helpful was signed with the name "Kevin Humphreys" but attempts to identify the author failed.

On the anniversary of his disappearance "without a trace", South Wales Police has renewed its appeal for information.

"We have no additional sightings and at the moment, no real idea or proof of what has happened to him. For that reason, we cannot rule anything out at all," said Det Insp Gareth Davies.

"We share hope with Jordan's family that there is one piece of information that will give us the breakthrough we need."