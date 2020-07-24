Image caption Darren Millar said a series of quangos could face the axe if the Conservatives win power

A series of quangos could be axed to save money if the Welsh Conservatives win next year's Senedd elections.

The Wales Centre for Public Policy think-tank would go, policy director Darren Millar said, saving about £500,000 a year.

The Tories have already suggested they'd make radical changes in how the Welsh Government is run if they win.

The party manifesto would be "the most radical and challenging programme we have ever offered", Mr Millar said.

He added: "We need to look at each and every one of the almost 200 quangos, agencies and advisory bodies the Labour Party has built up around itself to help to maintain its grip on the levers of power.

"Some hard questions need to be asked.

"Why do we actually need Literature Wales? What value does the Design Commission for Wales actually bring? Why is the taxpayer funding the Wales Union Learning Fund?

"These are hard questions, not just because they are challenging, but because they have never been asked before."