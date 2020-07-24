Image copyright Geraint Roberts Image caption Some people regard the tip as part of the area's industrial history

A concrete block-making plant could be built as part of controversial plans to remove a landmark slag heap in Wrexham.

Bersham Glenside Ltd (BGL) won permission to flatten the Bersham colliery tip although some people see it as part of local industrial history.

The firm initially planned to take six million tonnes of shale away by lorry to sell to the construction industry.

It now wants to build a factory at the site instead to make concrete building products, with lower carbon emissions.

Bersham Colliery closed in 1986, putting 300 miners out of work.

Wrexham council had originally refused permission for the 50-metre tip to be removed by BGL, but it was granted on appeal in 2010 by the Welsh Government.

Since then, concerns have been raised by community leaders about the lack of progress made at the site, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image caption The slag heap, now overgrown with grass, overlooks the village of Rhostyllen

The approval was renewed in 2015 for a further period of five years despite objections from council leader Mark Pritchard who represents the village of Rhostyllen, which the heap towers over.

The initial plan would have seen more than 100 lorry journeys to and from the site via the A483 every day to take the material to another location for processing.

BGL said the new plan would help boost jobs in the area, alongside the existing re-use of the colliery buildings and the wider site for commercial and industrial development.

"This significantly increases the socio-economic benefits of the reclamation of the material at the site in terms of significant and accessible employment opportunities for the local and wider population," the firm said.

The application will be considered by the council at a later date.