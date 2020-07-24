Image copyright Colin Pyle / Geograpg Image caption Police have increase in uniformed officers in the area

At least nine cars have been damaged by people throwing rocks and stones at moving vehicles on a Cardiff street.

South Wales Police said since mid-June there had been a rise in anti-social behaviour on Wentloog Avenue in Rumney.

It said no-one had been injured as a result of the stone-throwing but one person suffered a broken ankle while getting out of their damaged vehicle.

"Such behaviour is not only dangerous, it has been intimidating and unpleasant for those living in the area," it said.

Police have increased the number of uniformed officers in the area since 16 July and said there had been a noticeable reduction in calls to the street.

In that time there have been three arrests, four reports for traffic offences, five court summons, seven stop and searches and eight vehicle seizures with 10 people stopped and questioned, the force said.