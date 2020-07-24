Free flu jab may be given to more people in Wales

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More people in Wales could be offered a free flu jab, Vaughan Gething has suggested

More people in Wales could be offered a free flu jab this winter, the country's health minister has suggested.

It followed news that this would be the case in England in case of a winter coronavirus spike.

But Vaughan Gething said he could not make any guarantees as he had not been told of the UK government's plans.

He said it was "disappointing" an agreement on broadening the flu programme had not been reached between the four home nations.

"When it comes to supply of the flu vaccine, there's a UK-wide system," Mr Gething told BBC Radio Wales.

"The UK government procures flu vaccine for all four UK nations, so there should be enough flu vaccine available in Wales to match the way that other UK countries undertake that."

He said he "hadn't been aware" an announcement was being made about England.

The jab is being rolled out widely there in case the annual seasonal flu coincides with a coronavirus surge.

"I'd expect there to be a consistent set of advice between the four chief medical officers," Mr Gething said.

"If we have assurances about the amount of flu vaccine available, I'd struggle to see why there'd be any reason to be inconsistent."

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "The flu vaccination campaign is a key priority for the coming winter and we are planning the largest ever programme in Wales.

"Details of the programme will be announced shortly".