Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sarah Louise Gibbons died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Monday

The family of a woman who died in hospital days after an alleged assault have said they are "deeply saddened and shocked" at her death.

Sarah Louise Gibbons, 48, from Broncoed Park, Mold, was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Friday but died on Monday.

"We will be concentrating on supporting Sarah's two daughters," the family said in a statement.

A man, 38, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assault and was released on bail pending further inquiries.

North Wales Police said family liaison officers were continuing to assist the family.