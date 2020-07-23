Image copyright Coral Skipp Image caption John Lloyd and Coral Skipp were away with friends when the accident happened

A holidaymaker who plunged about 60ft (18m) off a third floor balcony while "having a severe nightmare" and sleepwalking feels "lucky to be alive".

Mum-of-three Coral Skipp fractured her spine and broke her hip and leg in the fall from her room at an Ibiza hotel.

The 47-year-old college worker was found lying on a roof by fiance John Lloyd before she rolled and fell another two storeys onto the ground.

"I must have a guardian angel watching over me," said Ms Skipp, from Powys.

Mr Lloyd admitted he feared the worst when he "screamed for help" after the incident at 04:00 BST on Friday, 17 July at the Fun Vistamar hotel in the village of es Canar, near Santa Eularia on the north-east of the Spanish island.

"The last thing I can remember was going to bed about midnight - the next thing I'm waking up the following afternoon in a hospital bed in absolute agony," Ms Skipp told the BBC.

"I've suffered from night terrors since I was a child and I can only think it happened after having a severe nightmare.

"I'm not sure how I survived, I feel lucky to be alive - it's a minor miracle.

"But now comes the rehabilitation as I want to be able to walk down the aisle when I get married next summer."

Ms Skipp, from Llansilin near Oswestry, has undergone hip surgery and had a back brace fitted but doctors have warned her she could face up to 16 weeks in hospital as she recovers.

Image copyright John Lloyd Image caption The couple plan to get married next summer

She is bed-bound at Hospital Can Misses, about 13 miles away from the incident in Ibiza Town, and is now able to sit up but admitted she "has a long way to go".

"I'm feeling very low but I'm determined that I'm going to walk down the aisle for my wedding," added Ms Skipp, who will marry her fiancé after 16 years together at a barn near their rural home next August.

Mr Lloyd is at her bedside after "what could have been a tragic accident" on the final night of their four-day break to the popular Balearics resort.

"It has been a nightmare, it was horrendous but at least she's here and alive," said the 50-year-old former health and safety officer.

"We'd had a quiet night with friends, a meal and a bottle of wine before a relatively early night for our flight home the next day.

"I'd woken up in the night and realised Coral wasn't there so I called her. Her phone didn't answer and the door was locked - I eventually looked over the balcony and saw some legs on top off a roof two storeys down.

Image copyright Google Image caption Coral Skipp and John were staying with friends at the Fun Vistamar hotel in es Cana

"I screamed and shouted to Coral not to move but she stirred and fell another 25ft."

She was taken to hospital by emergency services after they found her lying on the ground, semi-conscious being comforted Mr Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd praised the "fantastic" doctors and nurses as well as their friends and family who have raised more than £4,500 to help the couple in an online fundraiser organised by best friends James and Netty Pope.

"It's not going to be an easy recovery," said Mr Lloyd.

"I'm trying to be strong for Coral but there are moments when I'm on my own you shed a tear and think what might have been.

"But the support we've had from friends and family has been overwhelming.

Image copyright John Lloyd Image caption John Lloyd and Coral Skipp are due to get married next summer

"We don't know how long we're going to be here, so money is going to come in handy. There's no work for us out here, so any money that is raised will prove to be a massive help."

Support worker Coral's colleagues at Derwen College in Gobowen sent a get well soon message.

"We were sorry to hear from Coral that she'd sustained some serious injuries while on holiday," said Natalie Bellis, Derwen College's director of human resources.

"We wish her a speedy recovery, and look forward to welcoming her back to Derwen College when she's fully recovered."