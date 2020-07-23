Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Raymond Burrell was jailed for life in 2016 for the attack

A man who denies murdering his neighbour following a row over a barking dog says he was acting in self defence.

Matthew Sheehan, 36, was battered by neighbour Raymond Burrell in a "severe and merciless" attack in Adamsdown, Cardiff, in September 2015.

Burrell, now 43, was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm and jailed for life in 2016.

He is on trial at Newport Crown Court after Mr Sheehan died a year later.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Matthew Sheehan died in 2017 at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff

Mr Sheehan, who had cerebellar ataxia affecting part of his brain and required a stick to walk, was living independently in community housing.

The court has previously heard he made repeated complaints about late-night noise caused by Burrell's Staffordshire bull terrier and Burrell attacked him after he had complained about the noises made by his dog late at night.

On Thursday, the court heard Burrell had returned home in a taxi from a carnival and was intoxicated.

Burrell told the jury his altercation with his neighbour was a result of Mr Sheehan grabbing him. He said he had to kick and punch to get Mr Sheehan off.

During cross examination, Burrell was asked why he had to kick and punch Mr Sheehan to get him off, when it took as many as four police officers and the use of CS gas to be able to arrest him following the incident.

He said he could not remember anything other than being thrown to the floor and handcuffed.

Michael Jones QC asked Burrell on cross-examination if he had defecated in the back of the police van and rubbed his trainers in it to mask any blood on them.

He said he did not do that to destroy evidence and that he had needed to go to the toilet.

Burrell was asked if witness Adam Evans was wrong when he said he had been told by Matthew Sheehan that Burrell had been to his flat two days before the attack and said: "If you speak to me or my dog like that again, I'll go back to jail for you."

Burrell replied: "Yes, he's wrong."

The trial continues.