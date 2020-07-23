Image copyright Kirsten Alison Williams Image caption Fourteen houses were evacuated after the explosion

Neighbours of a family whose home was destroyed in an gas explosion are trying to raise £50,000 to rebuild the uninsured house.

Jess Williams, 31, and her sons aged two and five, were injured in the blast in Church Road, Seven Sisters in Neath Port Talbot, on 24 June.

Ms Williams remains in hospital and the boys are recovering with family.

Up to 18 neighbours helped pull the family from the wreckage.

South Wales Police said the cause was most likely ageing LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) equipment and environmental conditions.

Neath Port Talbot councillor Stephen Hunt said: "I realised that the house that exploded wasn't insured.

"I then realised two of the three houses affected by the blast were also uninsured."

So far almost £22,000 has been raised.

Image caption The boys were flown to Southmead Hospital in Bristol and their mother was taken to Morriston Hospital, Swansea

Mr Hunt said builders had also offered to carry out construction work for free.

He said: "The family feel so hurt by what has happened but also humbled by all the support they have received.

"They cannot come to terms with the kindness or the support that has been shown right across the country. They had support from as far as Leeds. They are incredibly grateful."