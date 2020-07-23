Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption More than 500 cars were parked along the roads in Snowdonia

Motorists are being warned they could be towed away if they park illegally at the foot of Snowdon.

If follows chaotic scenes at Pen-y-Pass below the mountain last weekend, where vehicles turned the main road into a car park in places.

It led to 180 vehicles being given penalty fines.

Car parks at Pen-y-Pass will now be closed at the weekend, and only available for buses and taxis to drop-off hikers heading on to the peak.

"This is a 60mph area, and the irresponsible and dangerous parking we saw last weekend not only risked lives but also would have prevented emergency vehicle access," said Supt Neil Thomas, from North Wales Police.

"Anybody found to be parked on the clearway or causing an obstruction will have their vehicle removed at their own expense. Please heed the warning."

Pen-y-Pass sits on the main A4086 road between Llanberis and Capel Curig, and is where the Pyg Track path takes walkers to the top of Snowdon, making it one of the most popular destinations in the national park.

However, all access to Snowdon and other popular peaks in the national park was closed in March, as part of coronavirus lockdown measures.

Walkers and hikers were allowed back on the mountains when the "stay local" lockdown restrictions were eased on 6 July, while last weekend marked the start of the official school holidays for many visitors.

Image caption Traffic enforcement officers will be out in force again at the weekend

Local residents accused visitors of treating the region with "lack of respect" after an estimated 500 cars lined verges and the roadside all down the pass.

In addition to closing the pass car parks over the weekend, extra park-and-ride bus services will be put in place, running from nearby Llanberis and Nant Peris.

Snowdon Sherpa buses will be running every 15 minutes between 06:45 in the morning and 18:40 in the evening.

The buses link all the various Snowdon car parks with summit paths.

"These urgent measures will help to tackle the immediate challenge and we will continue to monitor and adapt as matters progresses," said Emyr Williams, chief executive of the Snowdonia Park Authority.

The leader of Gwynedd council Dyfrig Siencyn added: "We want people to be able to enjoy our stunning mountain ranges safely.

"Those who ignore the message by parking illegally on the highway on Snowdonia's mountain passes will face an on-the-spot fine or even being towed away by police."