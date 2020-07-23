Image caption Sir Thomas Picton defended his right to obtain confessions by torture while governor of Trinidad

The statue of a 19th Century slave owner is to be removed from Cardiff's City Hall, where it is displayed in a gallery of "Welsh heroes".

Sir Thomas Picton was remembered as the highest ranking officer to die in the Battle of Waterloo.

But his "brutal and authoritarian" governorship of Trindad is now known.

Cardiff council voted to remove it from the Marble Hall of Heroes at a meeting on Thursday evening.

It will now be covered up and permission sought from the Welsh Government and Cadw - which protects historic monuments in Wales - to remove it from the civic centre building, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Fifty seven councillors voted for the statue's removal from the Marble Hall of Heroes, five voted against that and there were nine abstentions.

Calls to remove the statue followed Black Lives Matter protesters toppling a similar statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

Following the vote, council leader Huw Thomas tweeted: "Now @cardiffcouncil have voted tonight to remove the Picton statue, it feels a good time to share the serious work now underway to look at honouring role models like Billy Boston, Clive Sullivan and others of Cardiff's legendary Rugby League Codeswitchers."

Public outrage

Image caption The statue of Sir Thomas Picton (left) can currently be seen in a gallery of Welsh heroes at City Hall

While governor of the-then British colony Trindad, Picton authorised the illegal torture of a 14-year-old girl, which caused public outrage at the time. He was found guilty but never sentenced.

A statue of Picton was placed in City Hall in 1916, as part of the Heroes of Wales collection.

Councillor Saeed Ebrahim proposed the motion to the full council to remove the statue.

"The behaviour of Picton as governor of Trinidad was abhorrent, even in his own era, and not deserving of a place in the Heroes of Wales collection," the motion read.

"Heightened awareness about the history of slavery must include a reassessment of the regard in which we hold Picton, and many others who were actors and beneficiaries of slavery.

"In hindsight it was an error to have included Picton as an option in the 1916 public vote, and an error that he had not been removed sooner.

"A democratic decision, by the representatives of the people of Cardiff, to remove the statue will send a message to Black people in Cardiff and across the world that the city recognises the role people like Picton played in slavery, and that we must seek to address the systemic racism that still exists due to slavery and empire.

"Black lives matter, and none of us are equal until all of us are equal."

Cardiff council is also setting up a taskforce to explore how to tackle racial inequality in the Welsh capital.