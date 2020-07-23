Image copyright Google Image caption The nursery (left) fears the old post office next door could house problem tenants

A children's nursery with nearly 30 staff says it may have to move if a next-door building is turned into flats for single people.

Anglesey Council has received a plan to convert Holyhead's former main post office, which closed in 2015.

Alex McGinn, who owns Newry Nursery, said she feared there would be anti-social behaviour from problem tenants.

The applicant said the building had "little prospect" of commercial use and promised to consult police on security.

Ms McGinn said: "We are concerned, as a children's day nursery, of the type of residents that would occupy these new flats.

"We're one of the biggest employers in the town centre, but if this development gets the go ahead I really fear for the future."

Social problems

Town councillor Ann Kennedy told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she would be "vigorously" opposing the development.

"Single use flats have been used in the past in Holyhead to house social services' clients and this has been a problem for neighbourhoods and businesses.

"I totally understand that single accommodation needs to be found for individuals who need support for their health and social problems.

"However, the location of these alongside an active children's nursery, local shops, and on the route to and from St Cybi's churchyard is out of keeping with the town's current and future development."

Applicant Benjamin Popat pledged to convert the former Victorian townhouse in "a sympathetic manner in keeping with its scale and historicity" with flats for no more than 10 or 12 residents.

He pointed out that local training charity Mon Communities First bought the premises after the post office closed but sold it at auction after failing to develop it.

Anglesey Council's planning committee is expected to consider the plan in the coming months.