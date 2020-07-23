Image copyright PA Media Image caption The changes will be rolled out "in the coming weeks"

Pregnant women are to be allowed to take a partner or nominated other to scheduled antenatal appointments under new guidelines.

Covid-19 measures in Wales have meant a woman could only be accompanied by a birthing partner during active labour.

Women can now be accompanied to their 12-week dating scan, early pregnancy clinic, anomaly scan or when visiting a foetal medicine department.

The measures are outlined in Welsh Government guidelines.

Chief Nursing Officer for Wales Jean Whites said: "These new arrangements will require modification to the physical environment and new ways of working in order to keep everyone safe.

"Therefore in some places these changes will not happen immediately, but will be introduced in the coming weeks across Wales."

In a video on Twitter, she said information from local health boards would tell women what to expect.

The guidance says: "We are aware that lack of opportunities for partners to attend appointments such as ultrasound scans have caused distress for families at this time."

It says the nominated partner would preferably be from the same household or part of an extended household.