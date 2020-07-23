Image copyright Family photo Image caption Cory Hewer died at a track after falling from his bike

The death of a 13-year-old who fell from his motorbike at an off-road circuit is being investigated by a council.

Cory Hewer, from Ebbw Vale, was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales with serious head injuries but died on Tuesday.

Gwent Police said the crash happened at about 15:30 BST on Sunday at Aberbeeg Motorcross track in Cwm, Blaenau Gwent.

Blaenau Gwent council said it was aware of the "tragic accident".

"The council is investigating the circumstances of the incident and enquiries are ongoing at this stage," a spokesman said.

Cory's parents said on Wednesday their lives would "never be the same" without their son.