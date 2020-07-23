Image caption A one-way traffic plan in parts of Denbigh has sparked protest from businesses

Businesses have branded a plan for a one-way traffic system to encourage social distancing as "crazy."

Denbighshire council wants to widen pavements so pedestrians can keep apart and will make the changes in Vale Street, High Street, and Bridge Street.

But a petition against the idea has attracted more than a thousand signatures including from people who think it will damage trade.

A public consultation on the plan closes on Friday.

Peter Jones, who runs white goods company E Jones and Sons on the town's Love Lane, said: "I think it's terrible, I'm very concerned.

"We've come through Covid and now they want to close the place down again."

He claimed there was "plenty of space" to make a pedestrian one-way system "without any expense."

Denbighshire County Council are consulting on making changes in Denbigh, Rhyl, Ruthin and Llangollen centres to help pedestrians and shoppers with social distancing.

Image copyright Eirian Evans/Geograph Image caption Love Lane is one of the streets that will be affected by the proposed scheme

The plan would see wider pavements, temporarily move the market fro Hall Square to the High Street and let pubs and restaurants create outdoor areas.

Some streets would see a temporary 20mph speed limit introduced.

Retired Denbigh policeman Robert Griffiths lives on Vale Street - planned to be part of the one-way system.

"It's crazy because this town is not built for a one-way system," he said.

"It's got a lot of small roads and the plan, which I've studied, means they can become rat runs because people won't wish to go around the outside of town merely to get to the bottom of town."

Denbighshire County Council said people's safety was a "priority" and the measures would encourage visitors to stay longer.

"The council are consulting with businesses and residents before making a decision," a spokesman said.