Large numbers of young people have gathered in a seaside town, leading to outbreaks of disorder and antisocial behaviour, police say.

South Wales Police said it had authorised a "section 35 dispersal order" for Barry Island on Wednesday, and had confiscated alcohol.

The order gives officers the power to exclude people from an area for 48 hours to prevent crime.

People intent on causing trouble should "stay away", police said.

"Our officers have been called to a number of disturbances in the Barry Island area this evening. It is a place enjoyed by people of all ages, at all times of the day, and such behaviour won't be tolerated," said Ch Insp Michelle Conquer.

"Officers will be maintaining a visible presence in the area and our officers will proactively deal with any issues that arise.

"Our message to anybody intent on going to Barry Island to cause trouble or behave in a way that law abiding people will find offensive, is to stay away."

