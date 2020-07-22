Off-roaders targeted after walkers' near miss

Image copyright Google

Police are clamping down on illegal off-roaders in rural areas after a number of complaints and near misses with walkers.

Dyfed-Powys Police received several reports about Nant yr Arian forestry, near Aberystwyth, and Dyffryn Crawnon, near Brecon, on Sunday.

They were reportedly riding on footpaths and bike trails.

Natural Resources Wales staff also reported wild campers had left significant amounts of rubbish behind.

Aberystwyth Sgt David Hawksworth said: "During the course of the day, we located and dealt with more than 30 off-road bikers, as well as a party of wild campers who were responsible for damage to the trail network."

In Brecon, about 45 scramblers and off-road bikes, along with two 4x4 vehicles were spotted in the area, and enforcement resulted in six warnings being issued, as well as a small quantity of cannabis being seized.

Mr Hawksworth said: "We'd like to remind all members of the public - both those who live in these areas, and who travel here - that antisocial behaviour, littering, and reckless or illegal use of off-road vehicles will not be tolerated."