A 13-year-old boy has died after coming off a motorbike.

Gwent Police said the incident happened at about 15:30 BST on Sunday at Aberbeeg Motorcross track in Cwm, Blaenau Gwent.

The boy was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales with serious head injuries but died on Tuesday.

The force said specialist officers were supporting the family, who were from the Ebbw Vale area.