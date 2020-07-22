Search under way in Aberystwyth after child falls into river
- 22 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-53501358?at_custom1=%5Bpost+type%5D&at_medium=custom7&at_custom3=bbc_wales_news&at_custom2=facebook_page&at_custom4=4C351BDE-CC12-11EA-B5E3-F3E6923C408C&at_campaign=64Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A search is under way for a child who has fallen into a river.
Aberystwyth Lifeboat tweeted it had launched to assist Dyfed Powys Police and the coastguard in a search for the missing child.