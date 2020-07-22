Wales

Search under way in Aberystwyth after child falls into river

  • 22 July 2020
A fire engine at the scene Image copyright Matthew Davies
Image caption A fire engine is at the scene

A search is under way for a child who has fallen into a river.

Aberystwyth Lifeboat tweeted it had launched to assist Dyfed Powys Police and the coastguard in a search for the missing child.

