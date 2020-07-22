Two bikers were caught travelling at 127mph by police targeting a bypass following complaints about speeding from residents.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it recorded "shocking" speeds and 14 people driving too fast on the A470 Brecon bypass on Sunday.

Both bikers were caught at 127mph, with one passing officers in the morning and another in the afternoon.

The highest speed recorded for a car was an Aston Martin at 98mph.

The force said those caught would be reported for speeding.

Sgt Matt Thomas said: "These reckless riders and drivers were putting themselves and other road users at risk - this kind of behaviour cannot, and will not, be tolerated."

He said there had been a noticeable increase in traffic since Covid-19 travel restrictions were lifted, including "a marked rise in the number of bikers using our roads".