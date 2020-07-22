Covid infections in hospitals revealed in Wales

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Figures show 1,172 patients definitely caught the virus in hospital, according to PHW categories

Details of how hundreds of patients have been infected with coronavirus while in hospital have been published for the first time in Wales.

Public Health Wales (PHW) is following counterparts in Scotland in publishing data of so-called nosocomial cases.

It found nearly 1,800 patients where it was "probable" or "definite" that they caught Covid-19 after being admitted.

PHW said 11% of all cases were due to hospital infection but numbers had dropped "considerably" since the peak.

How are patients with Covid-19 defined?

It can be complicated to be certain where patients caught the virus, particularly as some people are known not to show any symptoms.

Some patients may have been admitted to hospital unaware they already had it.

Infections are broken down like this:

Patients who are given a positive test within two days of being admitted - this is still put down to an infection in the community.

The second category - "indeterminate" - a positive test between three to seven days of being admitted to hospital

"Probable" - the first positive test between eight and 14 days of hospital admission

"Definite" - the patient has been in hospital for 15 or more days when they are first tested.

The PHW figures show 1,172 patients were in the "definite" category - and another 616 in the "probable" group.

There are just under 500 more in the "indeterminate" group.

Coronavirus infections while in hospital Weekly number of confirmed cases in Wales by onset

In the latest week in Wales, ending 19 July, there were 125 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Of those, 28 (22%) were hospital patients in the "definite" category, with another eight (6%) "probable", and six (5%) indeterminate.

The Aneurin Bevan health board's early deaths - when it was seen as Wales' hotspot - have been put down to hospital infections in a recent mortality review by Welsh scientific advisers.

The PHW figures show around 60 "probable" and "definite" cases from the area's hospitals in the week ending 22 March, just before lockdown was announced and there were still 50 in the week afterwards.

Robin Howe, PHW incident director, said real progress had been made and rates have "come down considerably" since the peak, by more than 90%.

"This data shows that the spread of coronavirus in healthcare settings is under control, and it is safe for people to access health services in Wales," he said.

"As in other parts of the world, hospital transmission has taken place in Wales, and the infectiousness of the virus has presented challenges for the health service.

"There were significant numbers of hospital acquired infections early on in the pandemic, with cases peaking in the week of 5 April."

Wales following Scotland

Scotland has already been publishing details of patients who had been tested for coronavirus in hospital.

Up to 28 June more than 18,250 people in Scotland have been tested for coronavirus.

Nearly 72% acquired it in the community and another 3,500 (19.3%) were patients who tested positive within two days of arriving in hospital, put down to community infection.

There were more than 1,000 patients (5.8% of infections) who definitely caught Covid-19 while in hospital.

Another 272 patients were "probable".

The figures were released after it emerged 870 hospital patients were confirmed cases and 218 had died.

In the most recent week, Scottish figures show only one definite and two "probable" infections acquired in hospital.