Woman dies in hospital after alleged assault

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was treated at Wrexham Maelor hospital

A woman has died in hospital days after being admitted following an alleged assault, police have said.

The 48-year-old from Mold had been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Friday.

Her condition deteriorated and she died on Monday. The coroner has been informed.

North Wales Police said a 38-year-old man had been arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further inquiries.