Woman dies in hospital after alleged assault
- 22 July 2020
A woman has died in hospital days after being admitted following an alleged assault, police have said.
The 48-year-old from Mold had been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Friday.
Her condition deteriorated and she died on Monday. The coroner has been informed.
North Wales Police said a 38-year-old man had been arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further inquiries.