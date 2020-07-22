Image copyright Owen Mathias Photography Image caption Tickets for the Santa experience at Pugh's garden centres sometimes sell out in September

It may only be July but some annual Christmas events have already been cancelled in Wales.

Pugh's, which has garden centres in Radyr in Cardiff and Wenvoe in Vale of Glamorgan, has announced its annual Santa experience will not go ahead this Christmas.

It said it would "be irresponsible for us to run our experience given the current pandemic situation".

Caerphilly town council has said there will be no festive light switch-on.

The town's mayor Mike Prew said the town council made the decision to cancel all remaining events for the year - which includes the annual fireworks display at Caerphilly Castle for Bonfire Night and the Christmas Lantern Parade - because they would have needed to start organising the fireworks event soon.

He said: "When you organise an event as big as that, we would have had to start organising it this week.

"We'd have the outlay of the fireworks, all the safety issues, the road closures. It's only 12 weeks away. People travel from all over the UK to see our fireworks display."