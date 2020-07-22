Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council plans to develop "blended learning" - a mix of working online and time with teachers

Secondary schools in Bridgend county are to keep their sixth forms.

The council was considering slashing the number of sixth forms and opening a state-of-the-art centre after a 2017 report found some subjects were not being taught in some schools.

Instead the council plans to develop "blended learning" - a mix of working online and time with teachers.

A sixth form centre of excellence could be established but would be in addition to keeping local sixth forms.

The council's cabinet reached the decision at a meeting on Tuesday.

More than 5,000 people, including pupils, staff and parents, took part in a consultation on the future of post-16 education in the county,

Speaking at the meeting, Council Leader Huw David said: "Our post-16 educational review has been a lengthy and thorough four-phase process which has taken three years to complete."

He said 85% of consultation participants responded positively towards the option for retaining sixth forms.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 5,000 people took part in a consultation on the issue

He added: "When the review began, we urgently needed to look at post-16 education because while one or two sixth forms were operating at full capacity, all others were well below this figure.

"This was limiting the availability of resources and subjects, and forcing some students to travel between different schools in order to study their preferred options."

'Blended lessons can work'

He said the coronavirus pandemic had shown "blended learning" could be a success, adding: "It is very clear that this can be developed and applied further to help us achieve our aims while retaining sixth forms and ultimately delivering the very best educational opportunities possible for local pupils and students."

Councillor Charles Smith, cabinet member for education and regeneration, said the council would look at options such as developing a new sixth form centre based at the Pencoed campus of Bridgend College in partnership with Pencoed Comprehensive.

He said the council wanted to to explore "common timetabling" between schools and work with head teachers and governing bodies to develop "a single online prospectus outlining the subjects, calendar, policies, processes and support".

The council will also look at expanding provision at Coleg Cymunedol y Dderwen in Tondu, Bridgend, to meet anticipated future demand, he said.

He said a sixth form centre of excellence could be established "in the event that other sites become available in the future" but would be in addition to keeping local sixth forms.

Reacting to the decision, Andrew Slade, head teacher of Porthcawl Comprehensive, said: "Secondary school heads are looking forward to closer collaboration and partnership working to meet the aspirations and needs of the learners and communities that we serve.

"We feel that this outcome will provide a broad and balanced curricular offer for post-16 learners, and ensures equality of opportunity across the county borough."