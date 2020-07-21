Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Three boxes of paper files went missing during an office move

A Citizens Advice bureau has admitted losing the personal data of about 65 people at the beginning of lockdown.

The Pontypool branch in Torfaen said three boxes of paper files went missing during an office move in March.

The loss was only discovered in May when staff were finally able to unpack properly.

The incident was reported to the Information Commissioner's Office, which provided data protection advice and has since closed the case.

Citizens Advice Torfaen chief executive Mal Edgson said the missing files contained client records, but there was no evidence personal data had fallen into the wrong hands.

"When the boxes were unpacked, we discovered three of them were missing," he said.

"We identified 65 individuals whose records have been affected and contacted all of them to apologise and to offer support with identifying any possible consequences of this incident.

"There is no evidence that any unauthorised third party has stolen or exploited personal data in connection with this incident, and we are confident that we have identified and contacted everyone affected."

Mr Edgson apologised to those affected, adding: "We take data protection very seriously and we are reviewing our security procedures to ensure that such a mistake does not happen again".