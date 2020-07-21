Two men have been arrested following a 10-mile police pursuit at speeds of up to 100mph.

Two Dyfed-Powys Police vehicles were damaged during the chase on 15 July which started on the A44 outside Aberystwyth and saw a Vauxhall Astra driven on the wrong side of the road.

A stinger device was used but the car continued at speeds of up to 70mph with its tyres "falling apart", police said.

The car was eventually stopped after being "boxed in", the force added.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified and failing to stop for police.

He has been bailed with conditions not to enter Wales.

A 29-year-old man was released with no further action.