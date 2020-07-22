Image caption The Church in Wales has said depression among farmers is growing

Farmers suffering from loneliness and anxiety are to be offered more free support from the Church in Wales.

The Tir Dewi helpline has helped 200 farmers and their families since it was launched in west Wales five years ago.

Now it has expanded its service to Powys with plans to launch in Gwynedd, Conwy and Anglesey later this year.

"There was always a dream it might live up to its name and serve the whole of Wales one day," said founder and farmer Eileen Davies, Archdeacon of Cardigan.

Image caption Archdeacon Eileen Davies is a dairy farmer as well as one of the founders of Tir Dewi

Speaking ahead of the Powys launch at the Virtual Royal Welsh Show, project leader Elen Skyrme said a survey revealed that worries over rural crime, bovine TB, poor internet and mobile signal, financial worries and mental health were the most common.

"We didn't anticipate the sheer scale of the need," she said.

"There were lots of problems but those five were listed as issues by over half of all farmers who responded to the survey.

"However, these don't come one at a time. Experience has taught us that if a farmer is struggling with one or two of these, then there is a very high chance that they are struggling with a few of them - if not all."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Farmers on the edge

The scheme will appoint "rural-life advisors" in every diocese to help those struggling with countryside life.

As well as concerns over Brexit and the impact of storms Ciara and Denis in February, coronavirus has also affected the industry.

Dairy farmers have even been forced to throw away thousands of litres of fresh milk after demand from retail and hospitality "fell of a cliff" because of the pandemic.

However, the helpline scheme faces the double challenge of raising awareness of the service as well as convincing farmers in need of help to use it.

Image copyright Gareth Davies Image caption Gareth Davies said the scheme will use lessons from the success of the helpline in west Wales

"Since our launch we have made a very real difference to so many lives and businesses but because our service is entirely confidential, few people ever hear of what we do," said Tir Dewi chief executive Gareth Davies.

"Worryingly, 67% of the farmers surveyed [in Powys] said they wouldn't ask for help due to fears over confidentiality, embarrassment or shame. This is very disturbing.

"We have a lot of work to do to build trust and confidence that our support is entirely confidential, free, and that we never judge.

"However, we can use our experience in west Wales where we spent a lot of time travelling around the local farming community and using volunteers known in the area."

