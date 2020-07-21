Image caption The child died four days after police called at a property in Haverfordwest

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect following the death of a two-year-old child in Pembrokeshire.

It comes after Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called to a property in Haverfordwest on Friday morning.

The force said the child "tragically passed away in hospital" on Tuesday.

Police said the investigation into the death was continuing and the family was being supported by specialist officers.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time," said a spokesman for the force.

Detectives said they were appealing for anyone with any information about the matter to contact the police.