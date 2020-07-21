Image copyright Google Image caption Deborah Roberts was found face-down on a grassed area behind a residential street

A woman died after being strangled by leads being pulled by two dogs, an inquest has heard.

Deborah Roberts, of Wrexham, was found in the Garden Village area of the town on 8 July.

Two workmen found Ms Roberts after a young girl asked them for help, saying her friend was choking, the brief hearing in Ruthin was told.

North Wales East and Central senior coroner John Gittins adjourned the case for a full inquest.

Ms Roberts was discovered face-down on a grassed area behind Southleigh Drive, with dog leads around her neck being pulled by two animals.

Post-mortem test

Despite the best efforts of paramedics Ms Roberts, a warehouse worker from the Rhosddu area of Wrexham, died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination recorded a provisional cause of death as strangulation.

A date for the full hearing has yet to be fixed.