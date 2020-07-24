Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Unlike in 2019, organisers say this year's event will be virtual

Organisers have promised this year's Pride Cymru event will be unique, with the LGBT festival going online due to coronavirus restrictions.

A record 15,000 people filled the streets of Cardiff for last year's parade, they said.

This year's event, running on Friday and Saturday, has been billed as the first Wales-wide virtual pride.

Organisers said with communities feeling "disconnected and dispersed", it was a chance to show solidarity.

The festival will feature virtual events, including live music, panel discussions, quizzes, speeches and tutorials, with participation by First Minister Mark Drakeford and other Welsh politicians.

Bleddyn Harris, of LGBTQymru which helps to host the event, said: "Pride, be it the more traditional, regional prides, or our more current virtual spaces, is important to the LGBTQ+ communities because it's a space in which we have the full permission to be ourselves, sometimes for the first time."

He added: "Pride season with its events throughout the season are the highlight of the LGBTQ+ calendar. And with our community feeling even more disconnected and dispersed, as we see our social events suffering those coronavirus cancellations, now is the time to show solidarity."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Organisers said 15,000 people attended last year's event

The digital format will be a far cry from the thousands who usually attend events in Cardiff, Swansea and other cities and towns around Wales.

However, organisers hope the format and the use of social media will allow them to reach out to less represented people in Wales.

"If only one person - say, someone from a more rural area of Wales and who hasn't been to a more traditional pride - tunes in and it helps make them feel proud, seen, and represented, we've done our job," said Mr Harris.

The pride movement, which has its origins in New York, has been celebrated in Wales for 35 years, when a small group marched down Queen Street in Cardiff.

Since then, marches have grown in numbers and annual events have sprung up in places such as Barry, Bangor, Rhondda and Llantwit Major.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting paid to large gatherings, LGBTQymru said it was still important the pride message was spread once again this year.

"So many of us feel we must censor ourselves so that we can exist in the parameters society would prefer we fit into, whereas pride reminds us that we can live with the spaces we naturally exist in," said Mr Harris.