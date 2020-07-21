Image copyright Getty Images Image caption ONS figures include people who have died with coronavirus confirmed or suspected by a doctor

The number of registered deaths involving coronavirus in Wales has dropped to 22 in the week ending 10 July.

This compares to 35 the previous week, according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

More than half of local council areas (12) saw no deaths from coronavirus.

The number of so-called "excess deaths" is also six below the five-year average.

This is seen as a key indicator as it compares death numbers with what we might expect to see at this time of year.

Deaths registered in Wales All causes and those involving Covid-19 by week

Of all deaths registered, 3.8% involved Covid-19.

In Wales, the number of deaths in 2020 up to 10 July was 20,865, which is 2,050 (10.9%) more than the five-year average.

The total number of deaths involving coronavirus is now 2,484 deaths (11.9% of all deaths).

These are for deaths registered by 10 July - and the total is 2,489 for those up to 10 July but registered by 18 July.

In total, Cardiff has the most deaths in Wales - 378, followed by Rhondda Cynon Taff (296).

RCT also has the highest death rate - 123.2 deaths per 100,000, which is ranked 22nd across England and Wales for the size of its population.

The ONS includes all deaths when doctors suspect or confirm coronavirus is a factor - and unlike the daily Public Health Wales (PHW) figures they also include deaths in all places, including care homes and people's homes.

There were also six deaths with coronavirus mentioned in care homes in the latest week.

Separate figures from Care Inspectorate Wales out today confirm 736 care home resident deaths with suspected or confirmed cases of the virus up to 17 July - with deaths overall 71% higher than the same period last year.

The ONS figures take longer to come out but are seen as giving a fuller picture - PHW's own figures have been around 60% of the eventual total, and there is a difference of 947 deaths up to 10 July.