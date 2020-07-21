Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Momodoulamin Saine had a "ridiculous grievance" with the brothers, the judge said

A man who stabbed a fellow drinker to death following a row over a spilled drink has been jailed for 24 years after being convicted of murder.

Momodoulamin Saine, 28, of Ely, Cardiff, had claimed self-defence after being kicked to the ground in a confrontation with Asim and Hamza Khan.

He pulled a knife and stabbed Asim Khan, 21, outside McDonald's in Cardiff city centre early on 21 July 2019.

Mr Khan died in his brother Hamza's arms. Saine was given a life sentence.

Newport Crown Court had heard all three men had been outside the Soda bar in the early hours of the morning, when Hamza Khan had accidentally spilled Saine's drink.

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Police said Asim Khan was "a young man with great potential who was much loved by his family"

Saine had left the bar, but later found the brothers outside McDonald's on St Mary Street and took one of their drinks off a bollard, before throwing the drink at them when they followed him.

A confrontation ensued and Saine was kicked to the floor.

He pulled out a knife and stabbed Asim Khan twice in the stomach.

Prosecuting, Caroline Rees QC said: "Saine was clearly intent on confronting them again. There is no dispute he was in possession of a knife."

Hamza Khan, 25, of Grangetown, said: "He died in my arms. The shock will last for the rest of my life."

'Ridiculous grievance'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Asim Khan was stabbed to death after "words were exchanged" over a spilled drink

Sentencing, Mr Justice Martin Griffiths described the spilled drink as a "ridiculous grievance".

He told Saine: "You had taken a knife with you that night. It was a vicious nine or 10cm blade.

"You pulled the knife from your pocket without ever disclosing you had it. Within seconds he fell to the ground and died in his brother's arms."

In a victim impact statement, Asim Khan's mother said: "Every day we are filled with deep sadness and completely devastated.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The murder happened at St Mary Street in Cardiff on 21 July 2019

"My pain is unbearable and to see the same pain in my children and family is too hard to bear. The tremendous void will never be filled."

Hamza Khan was convicted of grievous bodily harm for kicking Saine when was on the floor.

He will be sentenced later.