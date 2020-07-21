Image copyright Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Llanberis Waterfall is about 100ft (30m) high

Mountain rescuers have said they are "amazed" a girl who plunged 100ft (30m) over a waterfall survived her ordeal.

The six-year-old fell into a pool above Llanberis Waterfall in Gwynedd before being washed over the top

A Good Samaritan jumped in to pull the girl to one side before Llanberis Mountain Rescue arrived.

"The little girl was very fortunate not to have been injured. A miracle to be honest," the team's vice chairman Barrie Davies said.

He told BBC Radio Cymru: "I think the eyewitnesses were more in shock than the girl herself.

"After we arrived it was a matter of trying to comfort them and helping them come to terms with what they had seen."

Team member Miles Hill said: "Everybody who knows the place is amazed that she is still alive."

He said a small number of kayakers who have gone over the waterfall "needed hospital treatment".

"There's an undercut in the pool below which can drag people under," he added.

"In this case, it was an accident that she fell into the water, but then chance had it that the girl came to the surface in the right point where she could be got out alive."

The girl was conscious and alert after the fall when paramedics arrived to take her to hospital.

Image copyright Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Mountain rescuers warn people not to swim in the pool below the waterfall

She was treated at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

The incident on Sunday came to light when a member of the rescue team, who was in the area, heard "a lot of shouting and commotion".

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said it was a genuine accident, but added they would dissuade people from swimming in the the pools below the falls.