Image caption Llanberis Waterfall is about 100ft (30m) high

A young girl has been taken to hospital after slipping and falling over a waterfall.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said the child fell into a pool above Llanberis Waterfall in Gwynedd before being washed over the top on Sunday afternoon.

The waterfall in Snowdonia National Park is about 100ft (30m) high.

The team said a "local Good Samaritan" entered the water below the falls and was able to move the child to the side.

A spokesman said they treated the child at the scene and she was conscious and alert when handed over to paramedics.

He said they had been alerted to the incident by a member of their team who was in the area when they heard a "lot of shouting and commotion".

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it took the child to Bangor's Ysbyty Gwynedd.

Image caption Welsh Ambulance said it took the child to Bangor's Ysbyty Gwynedd

Posting on Facebook, the rescue team said: "While beautiful, Llanberis Waterfall has been the scene of several fatalities and very near misses.

"This incident was a genuine accident. These things happen occasionally and there is no blame to be apportioned.

"That said, we continue to dissuade anybody from swimming in the pools below the falls."