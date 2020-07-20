Girl rescued after falling from Llanberis Waterfall
A young girl has been taken to hospital after slipping and falling over a waterfall.
Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said the child fell into a pool above Llanberis Waterfall in Gwynedd before being washed over the top on Sunday afternoon.
The waterfall in Snowdonia National Park is about 100ft (30m) high.
The team said a "local Good Samaritan" entered the water below the falls and was able to move the child to the side.
A spokesman said they treated the child at the scene and she was conscious and alert when handed over to paramedics.
He said they had been alerted to the incident by a member of their team who was in the area when they heard a "lot of shouting and commotion".
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it took the child to Bangor's Ysbyty Gwynedd.
Posting on Facebook, the rescue team said: "While beautiful, Llanberis Waterfall has been the scene of several fatalities and very near misses.
"This incident was a genuine accident. These things happen occasionally and there is no blame to be apportioned.
"That said, we continue to dissuade anybody from swimming in the pools below the falls."