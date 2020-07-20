Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Harris Avenue, in the Rumney area of Cardiff

Detectives are searching for a machete that was used in an attack on a 21-year-old man in Cardiff.

The victim was badly injured in the attack, which also involved a shotgun, and was found in Harris Avenue, Rumney, on 13 April.

Officers recovered two firearms on land near Harrowby Street, Butetown, in May.

Kamal Legall, 25, from Fairwater, Cardiff, and Keiron Hassan, 32, from Ely, Cardiff, have been remanded in custody, charged with attempted murder.

The victim, from Tremorfa, suffered "life-changing injuries" and underwent surgery at the University Hospital of Wales but has since been discharged from hospital.

Detectives from South Wales Police have issued an appeal for anyone with information about the machete to contact them.

"This is a dangerous item capable of causing very serious or fatal injuries," said Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea.

"I would urge anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the machete to please contact us."