Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paddleboarding could be one of the watersports on offer at the reservoir if plans are approved

Sailing, paddleboarding and other watersports could be coming to two Cardiff reservoirs.

Welsh Water has submitted a pre-planning application for new facilities at Lisvane and Llanishen reservoirs to Cardiff Council.

The plans include a watersports centre offering a range of activities and a visitor hub with café.

It follows three years of talks with the community, the Reservoir Action Group and Natural Resources Wales.

Image copyright Welsh Water Image caption An artist's impression of a visitor centre at the Lisvane and Llanishen reservoirs

Welsh Water bought the reservoirs from Celsa UK in 2016, following a 15-year battle over their future.

The proposals include meeting areas for schools and community groups, walking routes, a nature trail and a learning zone with an outdoor classroom and Welsh round house.

The company has spent three years restoring the structures of the reservoirs to ensure safety and also repairing equipment needed to operate them.

As the site is a designated site of special scientific interest for waxcap fungi and overwintering birds, any plans for the site must protect plants and wildlife.

Welsh Water's chief executive Pete Perry said: "We're delighted to be able to announce plans for the new activities and visitor hub at Lisvane and Llanishen.

"As a not-for-profit company owned on behalf of our customers, we recognise the wellbeing benefits that come from being able to visit reservoir sites.

"Our plans for Lisvane and Llanishen, for the visitor centre and the activities that will be on offer, reflect this and offer an inclusive visitor experience to those that visit.

"In developing our plans, as well as taking on board the views of the community about what they would like to see there, we have also been very careful to protect and enhance the unique ecology of the site."