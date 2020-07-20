Image copyright family photo Image caption Christopher Kapessa's body was found in a river on 1 July

A 14-year-old boy who pushed another boy, 13, into a river before he died will not be prosecuted, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

Christopher Kapessa's body was found in the River Cynon near Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taff on 1 July 2019.

The CPS said he was pushed into the river near Fernhill as a foolish prank.

Christopher's family accused the CPS of treating a "black child's life cheaper than the public interest afforded to the suspect."

The CPS said after reviewing an earlier decision not to prosecute it had concluded there was no "public interest" to bring a manslaughter case despite "sufficient evidence".

Jenny Hopkins, who oversees the appeals and review unit within the CPS, said the public interest stage of the CPS's legal test was not met.

She said: "Although there was evidence to support a prosecution for manslaughter it was not in the public interest to prosecute.

"Christopher's tragic death occurred after a group of children went out to have fun by the river.

"The evidence showed that Christopher was pushed into the river as a foolish prank with nothing to suggest that the suspect intended to harm him, although that was the awful consequence."

Image caption Police focused on a bridge over the River Cynon during investigations

She said they had considered the young age of the suspect, his lack of a criminal record and otherwise good character.

She added: "We recognise our decision will be upsetting for the family who may feel the suspect's life has been prioritised over Christopher's...

"We have applied our legal test to the evidence and I hope they can understand how and why we came to the decision."

Christopher's mother Alina Joseph said: "The decision taken by the CPs not to prosecute those responsible for the death of my son goes against all the principles of equality and justice and the inequality that many campaigners have fought to eradicate for many years.

"I keep hoping for justice but it seems that I have to fight for it at every given step and turn."

The Christopher Kapessa Family Justice Campaign described the review decision as "perverse" and "not simply a gross injustice given the facts the case but represents a damning landmark for Criminal Justice Agencies for Wales and the rest of the United Kingdom."

It added: "It considered a black child's life cheaper than the public interest afforded to the suspect."

It said Ms Joseph was considering lodging a judicial review against the CPS' decision and seeking a personal intervention of the Justice Secretary through her MP.

Ms Joseph's lawyer Hilary Brown said the decision "sends a message that his life did not matter".

She added: "Christopher did not lose his life as a result of an accident or by his own actions. Christopher was pushed to his death by someone and the criminal justice system in the UK should seek to ensure that justice is delivered for Christopher and his family.

"After studying the the CPS review, we are now in the process of examining all our legal options."