Image copyright Michael Morgan Image caption Flowers were stolen from the grave and ornaments were smashed, said Mrs Morgan.

A widow whose husband's grave has been vandalised has called for patrols through a cemetery.

Christine Morgan said flowers were taken and gnomes smashed on her late husband's grave in Thornhill cemetery, Cardiff, last week.

Local MP Anna McMorrin said there had been "multiple" reports of "heartless vandalism" following Mrs Morgan's case.

Cardiff council said teams were on site seven days a week but could not watch the whole area at all times.

Image copyright Michael Morgan Image caption Christine Morgan (right) wants to see patrols after the grave of her husband John (left) was vandalised.

Mrs Morgan, whose husband John was a keen gardener, had kept his grave covered in flowers and the garden ornaments he loved since his death in 2012 as a tribute to him.

She said: "He was a Cardiff in Bloom winner for 13 years in a row.

"I tried to keep his grave as colourful as possible. Three weeks ago it was blooming.

"When my son went up there on Saturday, the flowers were gone and the gnomes were smashed up."

Jan Turner has also experienced repeated trouble at her parents' grave.

Image copyright Jan Turner Image caption Jan Turner and her family reported the vandalism to the cemetery but decided not to call the police.

Her father Dennis Clarke, known as John, was buried there 12 years ago, followed by her mother Beryl six years ago.

Last August, they arrived at the grave and found items they had placed on the grave had been overturned or taken, leaving a "right mess".

"My son had done a little stepping stone, personalised with rabbit [designs] and plants on.

"The flowers had been taken, plants had been taken out of the ground," she said.

The family reported it to the cemetery but decided not to call the police, as Mrs Turner felt it would only be a "little thing" to them, and restored the grave, putting the step back and planting rose bushes.

But six months later in February, it was targeted again. This time the step was stolen and rose bushes and plants were dug up.

The family now keeps the grave bare of any adornments except flowers on the headstone.

Anna McMorrin MP said she was shocked and appalled by the "heartless vandalism" of Mr Morgan's grave, and had contacted the cemetery and South Wales Police.

"Multiple families have since been in touch with me, heartbroken and distressed because their loved ones' graves have also been desecrated at the crematorium previously," she said.

A council spokesman said vandalism of a grave was "understandably distressing" and would assist police if the family wished to report incidents.

"We want people to be able to visit the graves of their loved ones freely and our cemeteries are therefore open to the public at all times," a statement said.

"Although there are teams on site seven days a week, given the size of the cemetery it is not possible to monitor the grounds at all times and we would therefore advise families to avoid leaving items of value on graves."