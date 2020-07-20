Snowdon: Dangerous parking at beauty spots put 'lives at risk'
Visitors heading to Welsh beauty spots are "putting lives at risk" with dangerous parking, officials have warned.
Over the weekend more than 500 cars parked on mountain roads in Snowdonia, with people camping in laybys to hike up Snowdon.
In Barmouth visitors to the seaside blocked a potential rescue by using the lifeboat forecourt as a car park.
The RNLI warned they were "putting lives at risk".